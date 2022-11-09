FG lauds unity college students for developing robot prototype

A team of students from the Federal Government College, Rubochi, Abuja has developed a Robot prototype that can be used in hospitality industries and service such as in hotels, motels, restaurants and event centres.

Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, speaking on Tuesday at the presentation of the robotics innovation project by students to Ministry officials, commended them for the talent and efforts put into the project by teachers and students.

Adamu who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Mr David Andrew Adejo, promised to support the students but challenged them to continue to improve on the project until they are able to produce a full drone robot prototype…