Firm unveils Mercy Johnson as brand ambassador

A leading food and confectionery brand, Sumal Foods Limited has unveiled a Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson, as its ambassador for the next year.

The unveiling was held on Wednesday, in a special event, organized by the firm at the Kakanfo Inn conference center.

In his remark, the Group General Manager (Accounts), Sumal Foods Limited, Mr. Akin Akintayo, who announced the ambassadorial deal, described Mercy Johnson as a friend of the brand who has been using its products for years and therefore deserves the honour of being partnered with as the face of the brand.

“Seeing that Sumal Foods, a product of the highest quality, share a lot in common with Mercy Johnson, and for the…