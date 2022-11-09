Journalists laud NUJ, British Council for two-day training

Journalists in Borno have lauded the Nigerian Union of Journalists and British Council for organising a two-day workshop on impunity and crime against journalists in the state.

Journalists gave the commendation in Maiduguri, Borno State capital in an interview with Tribune online after a two-day training for more than 100 journalists in the state.

The training was to mark International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists, with the theme “Promoting Safety of Journalists in Post-conflict Era”.

Abdulsalam Mohammed, a journalist working with Borno Radio/Television (BRTV) said, “let first of all commend the initiative of the present leadership of the NUJ under the…