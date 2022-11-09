Pantami to lead software ecosystem players to TestNigeria Conference

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Mr. Isa Ali Pantami, is set to lead stakeholders in the country’s software industry to the first Software Testing Conference tagged ‘TestNigeria Conference 1.0’, organized by the Nigeria Software Testing Qualification Board (NGSTQB).

The Minister had expressed the Federal Government’s readiness to collaborate with the NGSTQB in democratizing software testing.

Pantami will expound on the government’s agenda for the software industry at the TestNigeria Conference 1.0, to be held on November 22 and 23, 2022, at the Lagos Oriential Hotel,…