Reps committee rejects NPC, NIMC’s budget proposals over discrepancies

The House of Representatives Committee on National Population on Wednesday rejected the 2023 budget proposal of the National Population Commission (NPC) over several discrepancies in the 2023 budget proposal it presented.

The committee chaired by Hon Mohammed Lawan also queried the Management of the Commission for spending N1.2 billion for a one-day stakeholders summit on the 2023 Population and Housing Census.

The committee which in addition demanded details of the mock trial of the census directed it to provide the expenditure pattern of the N5.2 billion spent on the mock census detailing it state by state.

The committee gave the directives when the management of NPC led by a…