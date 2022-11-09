Staying stylish during pregnancy – Tribune Online

Contrary to belief, it is possible to stay fashionable throughout pregnancy without going bankrupt or damaging ones emotional health, the key is to rearrange existing clothes to accommodate the changes in the body and stocking up on a few new essentials

At this period, mix and match clothes is a goal for variety and comfort. There’s no need to hide the tummy; wear form-fitting, stretchy pieces that are long enough to completely cover the belly.

Use belt to make flowy clothes fitting and fashionable.

Embrace old cardigans, blazers and long open neck shirts on a breezy camisole as it allows you to dress business-casual and you don’t have to but new clothes.

Use stretchy…