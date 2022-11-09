Why we cannot allow Abuja-Kaduna to happen to Lagos-Ibadan

IMAGINE yourself having two daughters traveling along a route and you suddenly receive information that the very direction they were headed, a kidnap incident had happened some eight hours before and that vehicles from where the hapless victims were snatched away were still left on the road, with no one knowing the fate of the captives. That was my situation early morning of Saturday October 28th. To worsen the phobia, a call put through to them to confirm how far they had gone with their journey showed they were just some 5 minutes drive to the very scene of the kidnap the night before. You could find yourself in dilemma of either calling the driver to halt the journey, make a…