At colloquium on Ilorin Emir, speakers seek constitutional role for traditional rulers

Speakers at a colloquium on 27th anniversary of the Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari on Thursday called for constitutional role for traditional rulers in the country.

At the event organized by the Kwara State council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in collaboration with the Ilorin Emirate Council, the speakers including academia, jurists and technocrats, also said the roles of the monarch in maintaining security in their domains should be further enhanced.

They harped on the need for government to fashion out

constitutional roles for traditional rulers to enable them bail the country out of its hydra-headed security problems.

Speakers at the event included…