Children at high risk for monkeypox complications —Study

CHILDREN aged younger than eight years are at an elevated risk for monkeypox complications and should be considered a high-risk group, according to a review article published in The Pediatric Infectious Disease Journal.

Few children have been diagnosed with monkeypox in the current outbreak, with just 83 out of the more than 25,000 U.S. cases reported as of September 24 occurring in people aged younger than 18 years, according to data published this week in MMWR.

The review article was authored by Petra Zimmermann, MD, PhD, a paediatrician and infectious diseases specialist at the University of Fribourg in Switzerland, and Nigel Curtis, PhD, chair of pediatric infectious diseases…