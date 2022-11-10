IATA announces September passenger data

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has announced passenger data for September 2022, showing that the recovery in air travel continues to be strong.

While African airlines saw a 90.5 per cent rise in September RPKs versus a year ago, September 2022 capacity was up 47.2 per cent and load factor climbed 16.7 percentage points to 73.6 per cent the lowest among regions.

The total traffic in September 2022, measured in revenue passenger kilometres (RPKs) rose by 57.0 per cent compared to September 2021, with global traffic now at 73.8 per cent of September 2019 levels.

Domestic traffic for September 2022 was up by 6.9 per cent compared to the year-ago period, just as…