Lome Varsity honours Nigerian, Adiwu, with doctorate

THE Director-General of TEEN Ambassadors Foundation, Dr Paul Adiwu, has called for concerted efforts to improve education and skill level of students in Nigeria and other African countries to produce globally competitive graduates.

He also reiterated the commitment of his organisation towards empowering the next generation of leaders with opportunities to connect with like-minded peers, trail blazers and influencers in order to develop global confidence and critical skills that can transform visions for a better future.

Dr Adiwu spoke while receiving the honourary doctorate degree in Public Administration conferred on him by the governing council of IAEC University, Lome, Republic…