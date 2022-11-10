NBC orders Multichoice to sublet channels to Metro TV

The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has moved to break the monopoly of South African Pay Television giant, Multichoice over pay tv in Nigeria by directing to sublicense some of its channels to Metro Digital Limited (Metro TV) in compliance with the current Broadcast Code and a recent appeal court judgment.

The NBC directive to Multichoice was conveyed via a letter dated 25 October 2022, addressed to the Chief Executive Officer of Multichoice and signed by Chief George Obi, Head of Legal of NBC on behalf of the Director General of the commission.

The letter read in part, “You are hereby directed to comply with the 6th edition of the NBC Code as amended pursuant to Metro…