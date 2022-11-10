Show more than passing interest in Ebonyi, AEISCID pleads with IGP

Ahead next general elections, the Association of Ebonyi Indigenes Socio-Cultural In the Diaspora, ( AEISCID) has tasked the Inspector General of Police Usman Baba Ahmed, to beam his searchlight on the operation of an existing security outfit, Ebubeagu in the south east state.

President of the association, Ambassador Paschal Oluchukwu, disclosed in a statement on Thursday in Abuja that the call became necessary in the wake of degenerating security situation in Ebonyi state as a result of activities of an armed militia group, Ebubeagu Security Network.

According to AEISCID, “Ebubeagu has no place in Nigeria’s law and democracy going by the extant provisions of Sections 4 and 214…