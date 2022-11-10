Three journalists attacked as building collapses inside Stephen Keshi Stadium

A two-storey building under construction at the Stephen Keshi Stadium Asaba, Delta State in preparation for the 21st National Sports Festival (NSF) from November 28, 2022, has collapsed.

Two persons were rescued by the state firemen in the early hours of Thursday after the building caved in.

The victims believed to be workers at the site are now receiving treatment in a hospital, Director of

the State Fire Service, Mr Eugene Oziwere, told Nigerian Tribune.

It would be recalled that the Minister of Sports, Sunday Dare, had last week inspected the facility and expressed satisfaction with the level of work and commitment of the state government in ensuring the sports festival holds…