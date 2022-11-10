UPDATE: 65,699 PVCs, 904 ballot boxes, others destroyed as hoodlums attack INEC office in Ogun

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on Thursday, disclosed that about 65,699 Permanent Voter Cards, 904 ballot boxes, 29 voting cubicles, 30 megaphones, 57 election bags and eight electric power generators were destroyed as hoodlums set the Abeokuta South Local Government office of the commission ablaze.

This was contained in a statement signed by the National Commissioner and Chairman of Information and Voter Education, Festus Okoye, obtained by the Nigerian Tribune.

Information had it that the hoodlums soaked loaves of bread in a petroleum product ignited it and threw it into the building.

The fire was reported to have affected the Commission’s store,…