Appeal Court reserves judgment on Lawan’s case against Machina

The Court of Appeal, Abuja Division, on Friday reserved judgment in an appeal in respect of the All Progressives Congress(APC) Yobe North senatorial district.

President Court of Appeal, Justice Monica Dongban-Mensen, who presided over a three-man panel of Justices, reserved judgment after taking arguments from counsel on Friday.

By the appeal, Senate President Ahmed Lawan is challenging the decision of Justice Fadimatu Aminu of the Federal High Court sitting in Damaturu, which had, on September 28, 2022, declared Bashir Machina as the authentic candidate of the APC for Yobe North Senatorial District.

Machina won the primary election organized by the APC in May 2022, while Lawan…