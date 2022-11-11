Atobaase charges community leaders, youths, others on PVC

Ahead of the 2023 general election, a community leader, the Atobaase of Yorubaland, Dr. Babajide Agunbiade, has charged Nigerian youths to collect their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) and vote for the candidate of their choice.

Atobaase, who was recently honoured with Asiwaju of Fiditi land alongside his wife, Olufunke as Yeye Asiwaju, said that the youth should not allow themselves to be manipulated by deceitful politicians who indulge in the use of bogus tactics, blackmail, sentiments, and emotions to deceive the public.

He said that the youth should not be partisan but determined to vote for the right candidate who has the capacity to resolve the security and economic challenges…