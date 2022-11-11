CKNT out with new single ‘Magician’

Fast rising Nigerian artiste, Clinton Chinaemerem Enwerem, better known by the stage name ‘CKNT’ is set to release a new song titled ‘Magician’, produced by SKBaddestxtra. It was mixed and mastered by Runcheck.

Speaking on his sojourn into music, CKNT disclosed that his love for music started at a very tender age when he discovered his love for dancing to Micheal Jackson’s songs and gradually, reshaped himself to the brand he is now.

Blessed with a unique sound texture, CKNT described his style of music as a blend of Afro pop, Afro trap and Afro DanceHall. He however noted that he is inspired by the good…