Court reaffirms Omoaje as Action Alliance National Chairman

The leadership tussle rocking the Action Alliance (AA) may have finally been laid to rest as the Abuja division of the Court of Appeal on Friday confirmed Hon Adekunle Rufai Omoaje as the authentic national chairman of the party.

The judgment delivered by Justice A.B Mohammed may have put an end to the claim by one Kenneth Udeze, who is said to have been expelled from the party, that he is the national chairman of the party.

Justice A B Mohammed who presided over the court held that Omoaje is the only authentic and recognized national chairman of the Action Alliance and should be given the recognition forthwith.

Recalled that two counsels had attempted to represent the AA in a…