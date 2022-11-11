Dismissed policeman among POS robbers set ablaze in Enugu – CP

A sacked policeman has been confirmed to be among the two POS robbers that were set ablaze in Enugu on Tuesday.

This was according to the Enugu Commissioner of Police, CP Ahmed Ammani while dismissing reports that the POS robbers recently set on fire in Enugu were policemen serving in New Haven Police Division.

In a statement signed by the State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, the CP described the story as untrue and unfounded.

Contrary to the report, the command said available records only revealed that one of them, later identified as Ogbobe Benjamin, has long been dismissed from the Nigeria Police Force as a Police Constable, for acts against discipline….