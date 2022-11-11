Don’t deny yourself good life under the guise of piousness — Islamic scholar

An Islamic scholar, Dr Daud Amoo (Alaga), has called on Muslims not to deny themselves of the basic pleasures that would make life easy for them on the grounds of being pious.

Amoo, who is the chief missioner of the Forum for Comparative Sermons, Ibadan, made the call at a Maolud Nabbiy lecture organised by the Spiritual Household of Maolana Shykh Sa’ad in Ogbomoso on Saturday.

The lecture, entitled ‘Balancing the Spiritual and Material Aspects of Life in Present Day Nigeria,” was organised in collaboration with Muassasat Nasrul-ilm Wa Dawat Foundation.

According to Amoo, Islam does not forbid Muslims from acquiring wealth and seeking western education but such must be done…