Gunmen kill five in Benue

No fewer than five people have been shot dead by gunmen suspected to be remnants of the slain Benue warlord, Terwase Akwaza aka Gana at Pevya town in the Katsina-Ala area of Benue state.

It was gathered that the suspected gunmen stormed a drinking joint where their target was having a nice time with friends on Wednesday which happened to be market day in the community.

According to a source, the gunmen had trailed a man identified as Oliver who was a member of vigilante community guards to the joint where they shot and killed him along with four others, while several others were injured.

“It is true there was an incident at a community called pevya which is a border Taraba but…