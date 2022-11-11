How eligible customers policy can drive efficiency in NESI

THE Eligible Customer regulation was in 2017, introduced this allows electricity generation companies (GenCos) and Independent Power Producers (IPPs) by-pass the Bulk Trader, Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Plc (NBET)) and distribution companies (DisCos) in order to sell electricity directly to “Eligible Customers” as defined by the regulation.

This provision recognises an end-user or group of end-users registered with NERC whose consumption is no less than 2MWhr/h

connected to a metered 11kV or 33kV delivery point on the distribution network, whose consumption is in excess of 2MWhr/h on a monthly basis or whose minimum consumption is more than 2MWhr/h over a period of…