Hybrid festival to take Ibadan by storm

The Hybrid festival, an entertainment and lifestyle event crafted to celebrate Nigeria’s entertainment/creative fashion industry and showcase African beauty, will hold this Sunday in Ibadan.

According to the organisers, the festival encourages new art and showcases Nigerian artistes who have made their mark in the entertainment industry as well as exhibiting the latest trend of the fashion industry from both established and emerging fashion designers.

“It’s about time we have a festival that expresses the beauty of African culture to the world. The event will be held at Jogor Centre, Ibadan and is considered…