Musking the masters of the universe

LONG before he trolled and then acquired the microblogging platform, Twitter, Elon Musk, Tesla CEO and the world’s current biggest billionaire, had been a master troll. Those familiar with him would not be alarmed by his the idea of acquiring Coca Cola and “putting the cocaine back in.” Musk has a history of making controversial statements (he once claimed that Covid-19 was mere common cold and that he and his family were immune to it, then changed his view after contracting the virus) and doing controversial things, but he is almost always right on money matters.

Per the Bard of Avon, the South Africa-born billionaire of British-Canadian ancestry was born great, but then…