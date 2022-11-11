NANTA boosts Nigeria’s image at WTM

The National Association of Nigerian Travel Agencies (NANTA) has once again boosted the image of Nigeria on the international stage as it attended and hoisted Nigeria’s flag at the recently held World Travel Market (WTM) in London from November 7 to 9, 2022.

NANTA’s unprecedented effort was a robust intervention by a private sector-driven initiative to proudly showcase Nigeria in the absence of strong federal government tourism representation.

Usually the global tourism communities gather to tell their stories to attract a global tourism traffic to their destinations.

NANTA with its wealth of travel trade experience was on ground to tell good stories of Nigerian…