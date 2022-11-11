Nation’s chemical engineers recommend public-private partnership to revive moribund refineries

The Nigerian Society of Chemical Engineers (NSChE) has said that a public-private partnership is a major step to reviving the nation’s moribund refineries.

Speaking with journalists as part of activities of the 52nd anniversary and annual general conference of the organization in Ilorin, the President of the society, Engineer Saidu Mohammed, said that constant exportation of crude oil and importation of refined petroleum products is depriving the country of employment opportunities and expertise.

“For many years NSChE has been of the view that Nigerian refineries can be brought back into operation and we are convinced that they can be. We have had meetings and suggested to the…