Nigeria to host heads of African drug law enforcement agencies in 2023

Nigeria has been elected to host the next conference of Heads of Drug Law Enforcement Agencies Africa (HONLEA), in 2023.

This was the unanimous decision of the regional network at the close of its 2022 annual meeting in Nairobi, Kenya at the weekend.

The move by other heads of anti-narcotics agencies in Africa to have Nigeria host the 2023 conference followed the country’s good relationship with others on the continent and NDLEA’s exemplary performance in the renewed fight against substance abuse and illicit drug trafficking.

The spokesman of the NDLEA, Mr. Femi Babafemi said in a statement on Friday…



Source: Nigerian Tribune

