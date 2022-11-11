Sensitive materials intact at burnt office, says Osun INEC

Osun State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Dr Mutiu Agboke on Friday hinted that despite the attack on the commission’s office in Ede South Local Government Area of the state by arsonists, all

sensitive items in the office remain intact.

Speaking in Osogbo, the commission boss, explained that, during the attack, “our security had to flee for his life because he saw those people with dangerous weapons on Okada. Nobody was able to arrest anybody. This is a holistic thing that the commission and security had to look at. This has shown us a path of consciousness that has let us know that we will not allow anything to be left behind”.

The commission said, “they have moved all…