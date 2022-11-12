COP27: Biden announces $150m to support climate adaptation in Africa

At the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27) in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, on Friday, President Joe Biden of the United States of America, announced over $150 million to accelerate the implementation of his Emergency Plan for Adaptation and Resilience (PREPARE) work across the Africa. This is in support of the “Adaptation in Africa” initiative he and Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi announced in June.

This funding, according to White House sources, includes US support for expanding access to early-warning systems for all of Africa; building the capacity of African decision-makers of today and tomorrow to accelerate adaptation across the continent for years to come;…