Gov Bello launches distribution of 11,000 free textbooks to students in Kogi

The Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, has inaugurated the distribution of 11,000 free textbooks to all Senior Secondary Secondary (SSS 2) students in public schools across the three senatorial districts state.

The Chemistry and Physics textbooks donation was sponsored by Alh Ahmad Usman Ododo, the Kogi Auditor General of Local Government, in support of the State Government’s School Adoption and Mentorship Programme.

Speaking at the flag-off ceremony at Abdulaziz Atta Memorial College, Okene, the governor commended the donor for the gesture in supporting education in the state.

Bello, represented by the State’s Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Hon…