Governments announce plan to accelerate decarbonisation of five major sectors

Countries have launched a package of 25 new collaborative actions to be delivered by COP28 to speed up the decarbonisation under five key sectors: power, road transport, steel, hydrogen and agriculture.

A statement issued by the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) on Friday stated that under the Breakthrough Agenda, countries representing more than 50 per cent of global GDP set out sector-specific ‘Priority Actions’ to decarbonise power, transport and steel, scale up low-emission hydrogen production and accelerate the shift to sustainable agriculture by COP28.

These measures are designed to cut energy costs, rapidly reduce emissions and boost food…