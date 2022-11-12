I went into BBNaija House with the aim to win —Groovy

TV Reality star, Henry Olisaemeka Orakwue, better known as ‘Groovy’ was one of the popular faces that attracted attention while his time in the Big Brother Naija (BBN) lasted. He speaks with FUNMILAYO AREMU in this interview about life during and after the show and what his fans should expect from him. Excerpts:

Throughout the Big Brother Naija show, you were calm, cool and collected. Was that because of the game? You never really got into fights like the rest of the housemates. So, was that a strategy?

No, it wasn’t a strategy. I came into the House to be myself. Everything you said about me, cool, calm and collected, that is me. But there is also more to me. I am real,…