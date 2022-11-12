‘My lover dumped me after he made me go into blood covenant with him’

A 34-year-old woman’s dream of marrying her 29-year-old lover after the two entered into a blood covenant has been shattered following his decision to dump her because of age difference.

To signify their commitment and love for each other, Precious Mwiya and Situmbeko Kabandi last year entered into a blood covenant by having manhood-locking tattoos installed in their inner thighs.

The tatoos, which were cemented with charms, are aimed at preventing the two from having sex with other people outside their relationship.

But a year into their relationship where they have also been cohabiting, Precious dragged…