No respite for NBA despite judicial win

Another splinter group is again tasking the indivisibility of the Nigerian Bar Association, despite judicial affirmation that it is the association for lawyers in Nigeria, SUNDAY EJIKE writes.

About two years after it survived the last attempt to break it up, the Nigerian Bar Association, established in 1933 as a non-profit association of all lawyers admitted to the Bar in Nigeria, is again, struggling to sustain its indivisibility as another splinter group emerged from its rank, demanding independence.

Not even a well-received judgement of the Enugu State High Court of July 29, 2022, compelling the membership of the association for all lawyers called to the Bar in Nigeria, will…