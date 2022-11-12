Six years after, Zulum reopens Gamboru Ngala international cattle market

The Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, has reopened the Gamboru Ngala international cattle market, which was closed down for more than six years due to activities of Boko Haram insurgents.

Speaking during the reopening of the borders markets in Ngamboru Town, Ngamboru Ngala Local Government Area, on Saturday, Zulum strongly warned cattle marketers and all stakeholders to desist from any act of sabotage that may cause the closure of the market.

According to him, the state government will help the cattle marketers bordering Cameroon to reimburse the economic activities of the area degraded by the Boko Haram insurgency.

“I want to specifically commend President Muhammadu…