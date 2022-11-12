The conviction of EFCC chairman, Bawa, for contempt: An anti-climax!

It was reported yesterday that Federal Capital Territory High Court sitting at Maitama, Abuja convicted the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Abdulrasheed Bawa for contempt of court, because the EFCC refused to comply with an earlier order of the Court. The report quoted the High Court Judge, Honorable Justice Chizoba Oji, as saying that “The Chairman, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission is in contempt of the orders of this Honorable Court made on November 21st 2018 directing the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Abuja to return to the applicant his Range Rover (super charge) and the sum of N40, 000,000.00 (Forty Million Naira). Having…