Why I am backing Makinde to return as governor ―​​ Olugbon

The Olugbon of Orile-Igbon in Surulere Local Government Area of Oyo State, Oba Francis Alao, has thrown his weight behind the re-election bid of Governor Seyi Makinde, saying the governor has performed well in office.

Oba Alao, who made this known during a live radio interview on Fresh FM’s Political Circuit, reiterated his call for presidential power to shift from the North to the South in 2023.

The traditional ruler said Makinde had also shown good character, which is the hallmark of good leadership.

The traditional ruler said he neither voted for nor supported Makinde in the 2019 election but said the governor, upon ascension, called him to team up with his…