Why we signed management deal with boxing champion, Adesodun ―​​ Sonyjojo Entertainment

Two-time gold medalist and boxing champion, Adesodun Babatunde, has expressed his delight at the new promotional and management deal he signed with popular entertainment outfit, Sonyjojo Entertainment.

The CEO of the outfit and Aurum Exchange founder, Sunday Joseph, while speaking with newsmen at the unveiling of Babatunde, said he and his team monitored the rise and influence of the young boxing champion for some time and concluded that he deserved to be under a well-structured management company where his potential can be well managed and maximized.

According to him, Babatunde took the featherweight boxing division by storm at two consecutive national sports festivals while…