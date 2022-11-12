Youth ministry launches project to plant 250,000 trees in Nigeria

Nigeria’s Ministry of Youth and Sports has announced the launch of Project 250k for Climate Change, a project that will support Nigerian youth to plant and nurture 250,000 trees across the country.

The Minister of Youth and Sports, Mr Sunday Dare, made the announcement at a side event held hosted by the Ministry of Environment in the Nigerian pavilion at the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27) holding at Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt.

The minister said the youth have become agents of change in the climate change story by mobilising one another in their numbers to make their voices heard and contribute positively to talks at the climate conference.

He said: “Young people…