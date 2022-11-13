2023 Election: ACF raises alarm over rising tension, violence, hate speech

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has raised alarm over the rising tension and lawlessness as the election campaigns and contests gather pace, warning that if unchecked, it can lead to acts of violence and conflict on a grand scale.

In a statement tagged “Hate speech and violence will be our death,” signed by its Secretary General Muritala Aliyu, the ACF said that in spite of the life-threatening challenges arising from lack of security and the growing economic crises, there are desperate political leaders and other self-appointed community champions that will not hesitate to add more fuel to the fire.

“Shamefully, most are driven by blind ambition or plain hatred. No one…