APC, PDP, LP, NNPP are not different in any way —Esele

Former president of the Trade Union Congress (TUC) and the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN), Comrade Peter Esele, speaks with Group Politics Editor, KUNLE ODEREMI and IMOLEAYO OYEDEYI on the many socio-economic problems plaguing Nigeria ahead of the 2023 general election.

What is your assessment of the state of the nation?

I am mainly an optimist, but I will say things have not been better. We are not where we are supposed to be as, by now, we are supposed to be in a better place.

Why do you think we are not in a better place?

We are not where we are supposed to be, because we have self-inflicted problems. Most of our challenges are…