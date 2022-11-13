CP directs upscale security deployment to INEC offices in Niger

Commissioner of Police, Niger State Command, CP Ogundele Joshua Ayodeji, has directed the immediate deployment of the command’s operational assets around Independent National Electoral Commissioner (INEC) facilities for surveillance operations to forestall any criminal activities around such facilities in the state.

The command said this is part of the Inspector General of Police (IGP)’s measure towards providing a conducive atmosphere for political and electioneering process.

Image Maker of the State’s Police Command, DSP Abiodun Wasiu, stated this in a statement he issued and made available to the newsmen on Sunday in Minna, adding that “these deployments will surely…