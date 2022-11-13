Customer-centric service values, innovation earned us 2022 Award ― TAJBank MD

For the second consecutive year, judges at the BusinessDay’s ‘Banks and Other Financial Institutions (BAFI) Awards have rated TAJBank Limited, Nigeria’s leading non-interest bank, as the winner of the ‘Islamic Bank of the Year Award’ 2022 for the bank’s impressive performance during the year.

In a pre-award ‘Notification of Shortlisting At BusinessDay Banks and Other Financial Institutions’ (BAFI) Awards’ letter by the management of BusinessDay dated October 13, 2022 to TAJBank management, the awards’ organisers stated: “It would not be an exaggeration to say that 2022 has been the Year of TAJ when the bank has been setting one record after the other. Having…