Equities investors lose N163.6bn in 5 days amid sell-off activities

The Nigerian equities market closed bearish last week as the All-Share Index (ASI) declined by 0.68 per cent in the week ended 11th November 2022.

According to the report from the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), the benchmark index, ASI, depreciated by 0.68 per cent from 44,269.18 points recorded as of the end of last week to close the week at 43,968.75 index points.

Equally, the grip of the bears held the market capitalisation by 0.68 per cent Week-on-Week (WoW) to N23.95 trillion which resulted in the loss of N163.64 billion which was wiped out from investors’ pockets.

This brings the month-to-date performance of the Nigerian stock market to 0.30 per cent and a year-to-date…