Firm presents N2.5m cash palliatives to 268 flood victims in Kogi

As part of its corporate social responsibility, BN Ceramics Nigeria limited Ajaokuta has presented cash palliatives of N2.5 million to 268 flood victims in four communities affected in Kogi State.

Presenting the cash donations to the representatives of the host communities, the Human Resources Manager of the company, Mallam Salihu Mohammed, said the gesture was to cushion the effect of the flood that displaced some families from their homes.

“BN Ceramics shares in your pains and in line with its corporate social responsibility policy, its Board and management identified a cross of members of our host communities of Ajaokuta native town, Geregu, Ero and Oguro-Niger bridge…