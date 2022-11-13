Gunmen kill ex-deputy rector, LG information officer in Benue

Unidentified gunmen killed two people in Okpokwu and Ukum local government areas of Benue State at the weekend.

Our correspondent learnt that the duo of former deputy rector of the State Polytechnic, Ugbokolo in Okpokwu identified as Oche and Ephraim, a former Information Officer of Ukum council areas of the state were reportedly killed on Friday and Saturday respectively.

The incident on Friday which claimed the life of a one-time deputy rector happened when gunmen suspected to be kidnappers ambushed his vehicle while driving along Otukpo-Enugu road with his wife.

Chairman of Okpokwu local government area of the state, Mrs. Amina Audu, who confirmed the incident to our…