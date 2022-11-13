Minister distributes inputs to 2000 fish farmers in Abuja

Minister of State for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Rama Tijjani Aliyu, has distributed assorted fishery inputs to about 2,000 individuals and fishery cooperative groups from the six area councils of the Territory.

The inputs distributed include fish tanks, feeds, smoking kilns, fishing nets, hooks and liners, cold storage facilities, fish drugs and fingerlings, as well as canoes.

Aliyu said the distribution of the assorted inputs was to realize the objective of boosting fish production as a means of achieving sustainable food and nutrition security.

She acknowledged that the fisheries and aquaculture sub-sector was one of the fastest growing agricultural ventures in…