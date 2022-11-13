Nigeria fashion designer solicits support of FCTA to fund SMEs

In line with the commitment of the Federal Government to support Small and Medium Enterprises,(SMEs) to grow, an upcoming Nigeria Entrepreneur has solicited the support of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), in its forthcoming exhibition proudly made in Nigeria designs from Africa and locally made products.

The Founder and CEO, Justwan Dezign Couture, Mrs Justina Wanda who made the call in Abuja, specifically called for grants for all SMEs towards reimbursing them to subdue the harsh economic realities.

Mrs Wanda explained that the essence is to support the teaming of Nigerian youths that had been trained in fashion design from the “Justwan Dezign Couture…