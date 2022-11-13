Nigeria’s literary community mourns as Dillibe Onyeama, author of Nigger at Eton, dies at 71

Dillibe Onyeama, one of Nigeria’s literary minds is dead.

The renowned author and publisher died, according to his son, Dillibe Jnr, died on November 10. He was 71 years old.

The death of Onyeama, whose book, Sex is a Nigger, created quite a stir in the literary circles, was announced by his son on his Facebook page where he shared pictures of the deceased, from whose life he claimed he learnt a lot of life’s imperishable lessons.

Dillibe Jnr had fondly written about his love for his father and their shared moments. He wrote, “Even though we were far apart, I have never stopped loving you, never stopped thinking about you.

“I have learned a lot from your life, your…